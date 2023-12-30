trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704363
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: First flight reached Ayodhya airport, Ram devotees bowed down

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport in Ayodhya today. Now the first flight has landed at the airport, as soon as they got off the flight, Ram devotees paid obeisance to the holy land of Ayodhya. The Ram devotees who reached here raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and said that this work happened because of Modi ji. Before this, PM Modi also did a road show.

