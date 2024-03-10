NewsVideos
PM Modi Azamgarh Visit: Will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34 crore

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
This is the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttar Pradesh tour. Prime Minister Modi will gift many development projects to Azamgarh and Varanasi today. PM Modi will gift 782 projects worth Rs 34676 crore today. It has many projects related to railways and infrastructure.

