PM Modi celebrated Pongal festival in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
PM Modi has wished the countrymen a happy Pongal. PM Modi reached L Murugan's house in Delhi and celebrated the festival with pomp there. He told about the history of Pongal festival.

