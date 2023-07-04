trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630473
PM modi chairs meeting of Council of ministers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday. During this, while addressing the ministers, PM Modi gave a special mantra and said that it is the election year (Lok Sabha Election 2024), so all the ministers should work hard.
