trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722017
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi comments on farmers during Haryana Rally

|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi addressed public rally in Haryana's Rewari. During his address, PM Modi made a huge claim over upcoming elections and said, 'NDA government has crossed 400'. PM Modi further added that last time he had received blessings of 272 from Rewari. On the other hand, he also commented on farmers. Know what all he said about farmers protest.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
Play Icon02:13
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Play Icon09:02
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
Play Icon06:13
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Play Icon01:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Play Icon00:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
play icon2:13
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
play icon9:2
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
play icon6:13
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
play icon1:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
play icon0:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali