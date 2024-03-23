Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi condemned Moscow attack

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major terrorist attack took place in Moscow, the capital of Russia. An incident of firing and explosion has come to light at the Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital Moscow. PM Modi condemned Moscow attack.

All Videos

Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
Play Icon02:33
Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack
Play Icon01:50
60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon08:12
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
Play Icon06:02
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
Play Icon03:24
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar

Trending Videos

Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
play icon2:33
Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?
60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack
play icon1:50
60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon8:12
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
play icon6:2
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
play icon3:24
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar