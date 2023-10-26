trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680071
PM Modi has been invited to the occasion of consecration of Ram temple

Oct 26, 2023
Officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust came to meet PM Modi yesterday. PM Modi has been invited to visit Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Ram temple. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation. PM Modi said that I am feeling very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion.
