PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
PM Modi Speech: PM Modi addressed the Global Textile Summit. During the address, PM Modi made a big statement and said, "Those whom no one can guarantee, I take."

