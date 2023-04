videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates First Vande Bharat Train in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the first gift of Vande Bharat to Rajasthan today. Under this, the Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off on the way from Delhi to Jaipur. This will be the first Vande Bharat Express train of Rajasthan on this route.