trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711379
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) Campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Witness the cutting-edge facilities and advancements at this state-of-the-art center, showcasing the commitment to engineering and technology excellence.

All Videos

Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Play Icon1:30
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
Play Icon0:53
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
Play Icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
Play Icon0:21
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga

Trending Videos

Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
play icon1:30
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
play icon0:53
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon0:57
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
play icon14:42
Darshan of Ram Lalla before Prana Pratishtha, EXCLUSIVE
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga
play icon0:21
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga