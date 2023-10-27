trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680514
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates The 37th National Games In Margao At The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on October 26. The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
play icon9:51
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
play icon4:30
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
play icon0:51
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
Hamas intensifies rocket attack on Israel
play icon1:57
Hamas intensifies rocket attack on Israel
Watch how Pakistan is freeking out and trying to spread terror again
play icon5:1
Watch how Pakistan is freeking out and trying to spread terror again

Trending Videos

Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
play icon9:51
Nefarious attempt by Pakistan on LoC
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
play icon4:30
Stray Dog In Varanasi Draws The Eye Of Foreigner, Plans To Travel Overseas
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
play icon0:51
'Israel has every right to go after Hamas,' Claims US National Security Adviser John Kirby, Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
Hamas intensifies rocket attack on Israel
play icon1:57
Hamas intensifies rocket attack on Israel
Watch how Pakistan is freeking out and trying to spread terror again
play icon5:1
Watch how Pakistan is freeking out and trying to spread terror again