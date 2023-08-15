trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649246
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: PM mentions Manipur issue, 'whole country stands with Manipur'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. PM Narendra Modi hoisted our national flag tricolor at the Red Fort on this occasion. On this occasion, PM Modi also addressed the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During this, PM Modi also mentioned the Manipur violence. PM Modi said that the news of peace is continuously coming from Manipur for a few days, the country is with the people of Manipur. The solution can only be found peacefully. The central and state governments are making every possible effort to find a solution.

All Videos

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
play icon6:16
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
play icon4:14
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
play icon1:30
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
play icon3:49
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
play icon1:10
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence

Trending Videos

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
play icon6:16
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
play icon4:14
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
play icon1:30
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with his speech in 2016!
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
play icon3:49
Independence Day 2023: Special is this turban...! EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
play icon1:10
PM Modi congratulates India on completing 76 years of Independence
PM Modi Independence Day speech,pm modi independence day 2023,narendra modi independence day speech 2023,PM Modi Live,pm modi live today,pm modi speech today,pm modi red fort,pm modi red fort live,modi red fort,modi red fort live,pm modi on manipur,pm modi on manipur live,narendra modi manipur live,Independence Day 2023,77th Independence Day,76th independence day,Independence Day,Happy Independence Day,Red Fort Independence Day,pm modi red fort speech,