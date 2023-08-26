trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653861
PM Modi informs ISRO scientists,says,'earned people's trust through austerity'

Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
PM Modi Addresses ISRO Scientisits: Prime Minister Modi got emotional while addressing the scientists at the ISRO Command Center. On this occasion, PM Modi said that I want to salute you scientists. This is not an ordinary success. This is the conch shell of India's capability in space. PM Modi said that the point where the moon lander landed will be known as Shivshakti. The resolutions of humanity are contained in Shiva. With power we get the ability to fulfill those resolutions.
Pragyan Rover completes distance of about 8 meters on Moon
Pragyan Rover completes distance of about 8 meters on Moon
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team

