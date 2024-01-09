trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707756
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi issues strict instructions during Cabinet Meeting

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha programme is organised in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. In regard to this, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted a visit to review preparations. While on the other hand, PM Modi held a cabinet meet and issued strict instructions to ministers over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Bags World Record for Whistling Through Her Nose
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Bags World Record for Whistling Through Her Nose
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Playful Moment Takes an Unexpected Turn as Dentures Go Airborne
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Playful Moment Takes an Unexpected Turn as Dentures Go Airborne
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
Play Icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
Play Icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Bags World Record for Whistling Through Her Nose
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Bags World Record for Whistling Through Her Nose
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Playful Moment Takes an Unexpected Turn as Dentures Go Airborne
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Playful Moment Takes an Unexpected Turn as Dentures Go Airborne
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
ram mandir pran pratishtha,PM Modi,pm modi on ram mandir pran pratishtha,CM Yogi,cm yogi in ayodhya,PM Modi Cabinet meeting,pm modi order on pran pratishtha,pran pratishtha,Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir news,ram mandir ayodhya construction,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,Ram Mandir construction,pm modi ayodhya ram mandir,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,Breaking News,Zee News,trending news,Hindi News,