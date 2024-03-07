NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Today PM Modi is going on a tour of Kashmir. Where he will start projects worth crores. PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Bakshi Stadium in Kashmir. Due to his visit, security has been tightened at every nook and corner in Kashmir. From CRPF to Marcos commandos were deployed. Besides, local police will also be present in large numbers. Let us tell you that this is PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 in August 2019.

All Videos

ED files complaint in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon01:33
ED files complaint in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PM Modi kashmir Visit: BJP released video on Article 370
Play Icon01:22
PM Modi kashmir Visit: BJP released video on Article 370
Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP returns to NDA after 6 years
Play Icon00:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP returns to NDA after 6 years
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED raids Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur
Play Icon00:38
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED raids Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur
Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit
Play Icon02:36
Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit

Trending Videos

ED files complaint in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon1:33
ED files complaint in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PM Modi kashmir Visit: BJP released video on Article 370
play icon1:22
PM Modi kashmir Visit: BJP released video on Article 370
Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP returns to NDA after 6 years
play icon0:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP returns to NDA after 6 years
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED raids Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur
play icon0:38
ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki: ED raids Irfan Solanki's house in Kanpur
Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit
play icon2:36
Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit