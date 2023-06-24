NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lands in Cairo for maiden State visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Modi's plane has landed in Egypt. Let us tell you that PM Modi had a grand welcome in the capital Cairo. With this visit, many agreements can be discussed in Egypt and India.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
play icon13:56
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
play icon6:19
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
play icon11:30
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
play icon5:11
Another city occupied by Wagner's army

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
play icon13:56
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
play icon6:19
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
play icon11:30
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
play icon5:11
Another city occupied by Wagner's army
modi egypt visit,pm modi egypt visit,narendra modi egypt visit,pm narendra modi egypt visit,PM Modi US visit,modi to visit egypt,Egypt,modi egypt,pm modi's egypt visit,pm modi egypt,Modi US visit,pm will visit egypt al hakeem mosque,modi in egypt,india egypt,pm modi going to egypt,Egypt visit,modi egypt visit agenda,pm modi to visit us,modi visit to germany,pm modi to visit america,india egypt relations,narendra modi to visit egypt,