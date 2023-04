videoDetails

PM Modi lashed out at Congress in Karnataka's Bidar, said - abusing me is the history of Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

PM Modi addressed an election rally in the Karnataka Assembly. Prime Minister Modi has given a message to the whole country that - this time, the BJP government. This election is an election to make Karnataka the number-1 state in the country.