PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Amrit Bharat Station Yojana: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the country the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Today (on Sunday), PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. After which he made a big statement while addressing and said, 'It is the habit of the opposition to oppose every good work'

