trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress during Sikar Speech

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) arrived today (on Thursday) to hold a rally in Sikar, Rajasthan. During this, PM Modi gifted a new medical college to Sikar and started many new projects for Rajasthan. On this occasion, PM Modi addressed a rally and fiercely targeted the Congress and the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
play icon2:14
What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
Two people died in Bihar Police Firing Case
play icon6:12
Two people died in Bihar Police Firing Case
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
play icon0:45
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
play icon0:48
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
play icon2:28
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
play icon2:14
What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
Two people died in Bihar Police Firing Case
play icon6:12
Two people died in Bihar Police Firing Case
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
play icon0:45
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
play icon0:48
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
play icon2:28
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
pm modi rajasthan speech,pm modi speech today rajasthan,narendra modi rajasthan speech,pm modi on congress,modi vs congress,PM Modi on India,pm modi on india alliance,pm modi sikar,pm modi sikar rajasthan,narendra modi sikar,modi sikar,modi sikar speech,modi rajasthan speech,PM Modi speech,PM Modi In Sikar,pm modi sikar visit,pm modi speech today,PM Modi,pm modi latest speech,pm modi in rajasthan sikar,pm modi sikar speech,PM Narendra Modi,sikar modi,