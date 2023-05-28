NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Live: Prime Minister Modi's address before the inauguration of Parliament House LIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Before the inauguration of the new Parliament House, PM Narendra Modi has addressed the sadhus who came to Delhi.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: May 27, 2023
3:36
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 27, 2023
Sacrifice of slave mentality! Now the best India will run according to Sanatan tradition
6:56
Sacrifice of slave mentality! Now the best India will run according to Sanatan tradition
New Parliament Update: New 'building' of 'Parliament' ready for inauguration
7:10
New Parliament Update: New 'building' of 'Parliament' ready for inauguration
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
36:51
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
Baat Pate Ki: Baba Bageshwar tightens his 'waist'... Sanatan's flag will be hoisted in Pakistan
41:15
Baat Pate Ki: Baba Bageshwar tightens his 'waist'... Sanatan's flag will be hoisted in Pakistan

Trending Videos

3:36
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 27, 2023
6:56
Sacrifice of slave mentality! Now the best India will run according to Sanatan tradition
7:10
New Parliament Update: New 'building' of 'Parliament' ready for inauguration
36:51
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
41:15
Baat Pate Ki: Baba Bageshwar tightens his 'waist'... Sanatan's flag will be hoisted in Pakistan
Modi live,PM Modi,modi live news,PM Modi speech,pm modi in australia,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech today,PM of India,Modi speech,Modi,PMO India,modi speech today,Prime Minister of India,Papua New Guinea,NaMo,India,Sydney,new parliament building india,modi new parliament building,new Parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,parliament new building,why opposition boycott new parliament building,