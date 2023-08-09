trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646614
PM Modi makes big remakr on Nitish Kumar during NDA Meet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
In the meeting of NDA MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with targeting the alliance of opposition parties, also remembered his old allies Nitish Kumar and the Akali Dal. During this, PM Modi fiercely targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

