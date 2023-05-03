NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes big remark on Congress Election Manifesto over Karnataka Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Addressing a rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress and said that 'punish them by taking the name of Bajrangbali'.

All Videos

WATCH: London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace
1:41
WATCH: London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace
The Kerala Story: Supreme Court refused to hear on The Kerala Story, said- move to the High Court
1:12
The Kerala Story: Supreme Court refused to hear on The Kerala Story, said- move to the High Court
Partnership between Air India-Vistara to improve connectivity
1:30
Partnership between Air India-Vistara to improve connectivity
Watch exclusive interview of The Kerala Story Cast
20:7
Watch exclusive interview of The Kerala Story Cast
Minister Govind Ram Meghwal made big statement on Bajrang Dal
2:48
Minister Govind Ram Meghwal made big statement on Bajrang Dal

Trending Videos

1:41
WATCH: London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace
1:12
The Kerala Story: Supreme Court refused to hear on The Kerala Story, said- move to the High Court
1:30
Partnership between Air India-Vistara to improve connectivity
20:7
Watch exclusive interview of The Kerala Story Cast
2:48
Minister Govind Ram Meghwal made big statement on Bajrang Dal
Karnataka election,Karnataka News,karnataka election news,karnataka assembly elections exit poll 2023,karnataka assembly live,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,karnataka assembly election pm modi,pm modi karnataka election,PM Modi,election 2023,election 2023 update,election news,PM Modi rally,Narendra Modi Rally,Assembly Election 2023,election in karnataka,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,breaking,Top 100,Top news,latest,