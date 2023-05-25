NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
PM Modi returned to India after visiting three countries today. There was tremendous enthusiasm among BJP workers for the return of the Prime Minister of India to the country and they reached the Delhi airport in large numbers. As soon as he reached Delhi, PM Modi gave a speech addressing India and said, 'This fame is not just mine, this fame belongs to 140 crore people'.

All Videos

S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:2
 UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India

Trending Videos

4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
1:2
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India
pm modi returns to india,pm modi return to delhi,pm modi return to delhi from australia,pm modi return to india,pm modi return to india from australia,Modi,modi back to delhi,modi back in delhi,pm return to delhi,pm back to delhi,9 Years Of PM Modi,pm modi on australia,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech after australia visit,modi speech after australia visit,modi delhi speech today,modi returns to india,modi returns to india speech,Zee News,