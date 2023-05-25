NewsVideos
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
PM Modi returned home after visiting 3 countries. PM Modi said that India's strength increased with a government with full majority. When there is a government with absolute majority, then when its representative says something, people abroad think that behind what he is saying is the voice of 140 crore people.

