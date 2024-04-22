Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge remark over Congress' Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. While addressing the rally, PM Modi cornered Congress. While cornering Congress, PM Modi allied Congress with Urban Naxalites.

All Videos

Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Play Icon01:07
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
Play Icon02:05
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Play Icon01:05
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Play Icon06:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
play icon1:7
Rajnath Singh makes huge remark over PoK
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
play icon2:5
Ghazipur landfill site catches fire
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
play icon1:5
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
play icon6:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?