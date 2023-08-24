trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653054
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit

Aug 24, 2023
PM Modi BRICS Summit Speech: In the ongoing 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have decided to expand BRICS. Joining of new members will strengthen, efforts will be strengthened. The expansion and guiding principles of the organization have been agreed upon. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE will join 6 new countries in BRICS. PM Modi further said that this can become an example for reforms of all institutions.
