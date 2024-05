videoDetails

PM Modi mocks over Opposition's 79 Seat Remark

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

PM Modi Basti Speech: Ahead of sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in UP's Basti. During the address, PM Modi made a big attack on opposition and said, 'Every leader of the opposition has different figures. Both princes are daydreaming. Dreaming of winning from 79 seats. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi said while cornering Samajwadi Party and Congress.