PM Modi News: PM Modi-President paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
PM Modi News: PM Modi-President Draupadi Murmu have paid tribute to Baba Saheb on his death anniversary. The country is paying homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Day. Vice President Jagdeep Ghankhar also paid tribute to Baba Saheb.
