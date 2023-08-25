trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653280
PM Modi of India will visit Greece for the first time in 40 years

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:34 AM IST
PM Modi will reach Athens in a short while on a one-day visit to Greece. He will meet the President and Prime Minister of Greece, will talk to Greece on many issues including defence, investment. PM Modi will also meet NRIs here.
