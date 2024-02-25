trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724817
PM Modi offered prayers at Dwarkadhish temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Gujarat Visit. Sunday 25th February i.e. today the Prime Minister is going to give a gift of Rs 52000 crore in his home state. PM Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Bridge. After that, PM Modi reached Dwarkadhish temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Dwarkadhish temple.

