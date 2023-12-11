trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697711
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Today the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the petition filed against the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. On the decision on Article 370, PM Modi called it a historic decision.
