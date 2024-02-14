trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721379
PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
UAE Hindu Temple: The first Hindu temple is ready in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE. This temple has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. See how PM Modi inaugurated the first Hindu temple built in UAE.

PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration

