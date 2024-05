videoDetails

PM Modi praises CM Yogi in Deoria

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Modi Praises Yogi: The last round of campaigning for general elections is underway. Amid this, Yesterday Prime Minister addressed a public meeting in UP's Deoria. While addressing public, PM Modi said that earlier mafia used to occupy land of poor, but Yogi ji is Expert in taking out the heat of mafia.