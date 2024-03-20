Advertisement
PM Modi Promotes Innovation, AI At Delhi's 'Startup Mahakumbh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
PM Modi underscored the vast opportunities that AI presents for young innovators and global investors. He highlighted key initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission, India AI Mission, and Semiconductor Mission, which are poised to unlock new avenues for youth empowerment and technological advancement.

