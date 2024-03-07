NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi reached Srinagar for the first time after the abolition of Article 370

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile he has reached Bakshi Stadium. Thousands of Kashmiris have arrived to attend the PM's rally. Know in detail in this report what Manoj Sinha said about PM Modi's visit to Kashmir.

All Videos

Missile attack on a ship by Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden
Play Icon03:29
Missile attack on a ship by Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden
J&K LG Lauds Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally
Play Icon01:16
J&K LG Lauds Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally
PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores In Srinagar
Play Icon00:56
PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores In Srinagar
PM Modi In Bakshi Stadium: Prime Minister reached Bakshi Stadium,
Play Icon05:55
PM Modi In Bakshi Stadium: Prime Minister reached Bakshi Stadium,
Mehbooba's big allegation on PM Modi's Kashmir visit
Play Icon01:49
Mehbooba's big allegation on PM Modi's Kashmir visit

Trending Videos

Missile attack on a ship by Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden
play icon3:29
Missile attack on a ship by Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden
J&K LG Lauds Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally
play icon1:16
J&K LG Lauds Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally
PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores In Srinagar
play icon0:56
PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores In Srinagar
PM Modi In Bakshi Stadium: Prime Minister reached Bakshi Stadium,
play icon5:55
PM Modi In Bakshi Stadium: Prime Minister reached Bakshi Stadium,
Mehbooba's big allegation on PM Modi's Kashmir visit
play icon1:49
Mehbooba's big allegation on PM Modi's Kashmir visit