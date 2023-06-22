NewsVideos
PM Modi reached the White House, Joe Biden gave such a warm welcome

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
A video of PM Narendra Modi is becoming quite viral in America. In this, he did not move even in the midst of the national anthem, even when it was raining. He paid full respect to the national anthem. Watch video.

