PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
PM Modi on Under Water Metro: Today people in Kolkata are getting the first underwater metro in the country. Before the inauguration, PM Modi took all the information about the Metro. He learned what its stations would be like and how this train would run.

