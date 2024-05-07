Advertisement
PM Modi Reacts To His Viral Dancing Video: I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on the social media platform X upon witnessing a vibrant animated image that showed him dancing to a lively song. "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this," the individual playfully accompanied the image. In response, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance," expressing how much he enjoyed the viral dance videos.

