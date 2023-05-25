NewsVideos
PM Modi receives Grand Welcome as he returns back to India after visiting 3 countries

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
PM Modi returned to India today after visiting three countries. Workers gave a grand welcome to PM Modi on his return to India. During this, a large number of workers were present at the airport. Watch visuals.

