PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP HQ

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
BJP Headquarters Celebration Assembly Elections 2023 Result: After the bumper victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP workers are immersed in celebration. There is a celebratory atmosphere at the party headquarters. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have reached the party headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is giving a speech on the bumper victory.
