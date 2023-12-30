trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704274
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi roadshow continues, Devkinandan Thakur said a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya. CM Yogi welcomed and congratulated Prime Minister Modi at the airport. PM Modi will reach Dharam Path in some time and will start a 15 kilometer long road show from there.

All Videos

Why did Sangeet Ragi cry after seeing Modi's road show?
Play Icon9:41
Why did Sangeet Ragi cry after seeing Modi's road show?
Why did Modi reach Ayodhya 22 days before his Prana Pratishtha?
Play Icon8:59
Why did Modi reach Ayodhya 22 days before his Prana Pratishtha?
Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
Play Icon3:19
Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
Play Icon3:49
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
Play Icon8:47
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Why did Sangeet Ragi cry after seeing Modi's road show?
play icon9:41
Why did Sangeet Ragi cry after seeing Modi's road show?
Why did Modi reach Ayodhya 22 days before his Prana Pratishtha?
play icon8:59
Why did Modi reach Ayodhya 22 days before his Prana Pratishtha?
Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Modi reached Valmiki Airport
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
play icon3:49
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
play icon8:47
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
devkinandan thakur ji,devkinandan ki katha,Ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya,pm modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,pm modi ayodhya visit,modi in ayodhya,PM Modi,ayodhya pm modi,pm modi visit ayodhya,pm modi to visit ayodhya,pm modi visits ayodhya,Narendra Modi,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,narendra modi in ayodhya,PM Modi speech,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,modi karnataka road show,modi ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya visit on december 30,Ayodhya news,