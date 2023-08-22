trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652076
PM Modi’s Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Makes ‘Rakhi’ For Him, Wishes For His Good Health

Aug 22, 2023
As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has made a Rakhi for the PM all by herself. Since PM Modi loves handmade rakhis, she hand-knitted a rakhi for his brother this year. This year, the festival is being celebrated on August 30.
