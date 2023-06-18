NewsVideos
PM Modi said in 'Mann Ki Baat' - 'India will become TB-free by 2025'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
PM Modi said that India has resolved that by 2025, T.B. To make free India. Public participation is TB. This is the biggest strength of the Free India campaign. TB to India Our children and young friends are also not far behind in the campaign to make them free.

Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted
play icon4:50
Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted
Controversial statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar – Article 370 and 35A should be discussed
play icon1:16
Controversial statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar – Article 370 and 35A should be discussed
Wrestlers protest: tussle over Sakshi Malik's video
play icon7:11
Wrestlers protest: tussle over Sakshi Malik's video
Rajasthan: Cyclone Biporjoy attack on Barmer!
play icon2:12
Rajasthan: Cyclone Biporjoy attack on Barmer!
Manipur: Indian Army carries out flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal
play icon0:55
Manipur: Indian Army carries out flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal

