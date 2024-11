videoDetails

PM Modi says Jhansi hospital fire ‘heartbreaking’

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Fire in Jhansi hospital: 10 infants died in the children's ward of the medical college. Prime Minister Modi has expressed grief over the death of children due to the fire in Jhansi Medical College last night. PM wrote on social media - Heartbreaking! The accident caused by the fire in Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching.