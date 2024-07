videoDetails

PM Modi speaks on Hathras Accident

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

PM Modi on Hathras: PM Modi spoke on Hathras incident in Parliament. Stampede in Bhole Baba's Satsang in Ratibhanpur, Hathras, UP. Let us tell you that 50 to 60 people have died in the stampede in the Satsang pandal. PM Modi gave his reaction in Lok Sabha after the President's address.