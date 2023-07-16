trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636112
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
PM Modi on Delhi Floods 2023: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to France. During this, he had a banquet dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed many important issues. After visiting France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached UAE where President Sheikh Mohammed warmly welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi has returned home today after a foreign tour. On returning to India, PM Modi interacted with Delhi LG VK Saxena and asked questions about Yamuna's water level flooding and know the current situation in Delhi.
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
Water logging in several areas as Yamuna River gets above danger mark
Water logging in several areas as Yamuna River gets above danger mark
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
