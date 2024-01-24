trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713296
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
PM Modi has held a conversation with Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. As per reports, Ramnath Thakur is the elder son of Karpoori Thakur. Also, Ramnath Thakur is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from JDU. Karpoori Thakur has been announced to receive Bharat Ratna. Karpoori Thakur is going to be awarded Bharat Ratna on his 100th birth anniversary.

