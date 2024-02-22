trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to be on Gujarat and Varanasi Visit today

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Gujarat and Varanasi visit today. On one hand, PM Modi will inaugurate nuclear plant in , Gujarat's Surat. While, PM Modi will reach Varanasi late in the evening and will blow the trumpet for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Know PM Modi's complete program in detail in this report.

All Videos

TOP 100 News: Centre's big gift to sugarcane farmers
Play Icon06:37
TOP 100 News: Centre's big gift to sugarcane farmers
Know all about Guru-Rahu Chandal Yog
Play Icon06:32
Know all about Guru-Rahu Chandal Yog
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:11
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Farmer Organisation makes big announcement over ongoing protest
Play Icon01:34
Farmer Organisation makes big announcement over ongoing protest
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
Play Icon01:11
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider

Trending Videos

TOP 100 News: Centre's big gift to sugarcane farmers
play icon6:37
TOP 100 News: Centre's big gift to sugarcane farmers
Know all about Guru-Rahu Chandal Yog
play icon6:32
Know all about Guru-Rahu Chandal Yog
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:11
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Farmer Organisation makes big announcement over ongoing protest
play icon1:34
Farmer Organisation makes big announcement over ongoing protest
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
play icon1:11
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider