PM Modi to be on two day visit to Brunei

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

PM Modi Brunei Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Brunei and Singapore from Tuesday. PM Modi will visit Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country. India and Brunei are completing 40 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. After Brunei, the PM will visit Singapore on September 4-5.