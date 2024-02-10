trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719980
PM Modi to deliver speech on last day of Budget Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
PM Modi on Ram Mandir: The budget session of Parliament is concluding today. This closing ceremony is being considered special because a motion of thanks on Ram Temple will be presented in Parliament today. During this, PM Modi will deliver a speech and talk about Ram Temple.

